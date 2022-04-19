'Nobody is indispensable': Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi after Ripun Bora joined TMC

After former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora resigned from the party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress, on Monday Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi termed his move "unfortunate" and said that "nobody is indispensable". Speaking to ANI Congress MP Bordoloi said, "It is unfortunate that when Rajya Sabha polls are on, we got to know that he'll join TMC. People should have some integrity. Nobody is indispensable. It's not like if he stays, Congress will stay otherwise not. The Congress has very strong DNA here in Assam."

He added that Congress gave Ripun Bora many opportunities including Assam Congress chief, but despite that, he chose to quit the grand old party. When asked about Bora's allegation of Assam Congress leaders being close to the BJP, Bordoloi said, "This is completely baseless. Some people may be related to it. But Congress is really strong here in Assam. We will try to strengthen Congress more in Assam."

In his resignation letter, Bora, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress since 1976, pointed out infighting within the Congress party claiming that it paved way for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to grow and also "demoralize" Congress workers. Instead of fighting against BJP, Bora said that he is "pained" to inform that a section of senior post leaders of Assam Congress has been maintaining a "secret understanding with BJP government mainly with the Chief Minister."

He alleged that the party's interest and ideology are being compromised in favour of the BJP for some vested interests of a few leaders. Bora told ANI that he was convinced that only TMC can fight BJP. (ANI)