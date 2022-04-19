Lebanese president meets Lebanon's envoy to Saudi Arabia before return

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has met Lebanon's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara before he returns to Riyadh, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry announced that the kingdom's ambassador to Beirut had returned to Lebanon on April 7, in a sign of easing tensions following a rift that saw the kingdom and other Gulf states withdraw their envoys last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)