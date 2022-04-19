Left Menu

Lebanese president meets Lebanon's envoy to Saudi Arabia before return

Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has met Lebanon's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara before he returns to Riyadh, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry announced that the kingdom's ambassador to Beirut had returned to Lebanon on April 7, in a sign of easing tensions following a rift that saw the kingdom and other Gulf states withdraw their envoys last year.

