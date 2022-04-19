AIADMK bats for Tamil anthem in TN Assembly
- Country:
- India
The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday made an appeal in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to the government to consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', an invocation to mother Tamil and official state song.
Following the reply of Minister for Tamil language and Culture, Thangam Thennarasu to the debate on demand for grants to his department, AIADMK deputy leader O Panneerselvam pointed to the Minister's address that shone light on Tamil language's antiquity and the way its special features like the 'in' (a distinctive sound represented by a consonant) continues to be present till date through the ages and the language's unique letter 'zha'. Panneerselvam referred to the usual practice of the business of the House beginning daily after a couplet from 'Tirukkural' is recited by the Speaker. Later, he made an appeal to the government to also consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the official state song sung in praise of mother Tamil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Thangam
- Tamil Thai Vazhthu'
- Panneerselvam
- Tamil
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Climate change could cost U.S. budget $2 trln a year by end century -White House
Obama to return to White House for health care event
Seven houseboats gutted in fire at Srinagar's Nigeen Lake
House of Gaming Announces Its Partnership with Blockchain Giant Polygon, Through Hefty Games
Climate change could cost U.S. budget $2 trln a year by end century -White House