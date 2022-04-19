Left Menu

AIADMK bats for Tamil anthem in TN Assembly

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:18 IST
The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday made an appeal in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to the government to consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', an invocation to mother Tamil and official state song.

Following the reply of Minister for Tamil language and Culture, Thangam Thennarasu to the debate on demand for grants to his department, AIADMK deputy leader O Panneerselvam pointed to the Minister's address that shone light on Tamil language's antiquity and the way its special features like the 'in' (a distinctive sound represented by a consonant) continues to be present till date through the ages and the language's unique letter 'zha'. Panneerselvam referred to the usual practice of the business of the House beginning daily after a couplet from 'Tirukkural' is recited by the Speaker. Later, he made an appeal to the government to also consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the official state song sung in praise of mother Tamil.

