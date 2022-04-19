Left Menu

Jakhar fails to reply to Cong disciplinary panel notice, faces action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:33 IST
Jakhar fails to reply to Cong disciplinary panel notice, faces action
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Disciplinary Committee will meet in a couple of days to decide on action against former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Kerala Congress leader K V Thomas, after it served them notices on April 11.

Jakhar on his part said he has not replied to the panel notice and was ready to face action.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is a member of the party's disciplinary panel chaired by A K Antony, said they have received the reply of Thomas but not Jakhar, who now faces action including suspension or expulsion for violating party discipline.

''We had given both the leaders notices to reply within a week, but we have not received Jakhar's reply to the notice. The disciplinary committee will hold its meeting in the next day or two and will take appropriate action, which includes suspension or expulsion,'' Anwar told reporters.

When asked, Jakhar said he has not replied and the committee is mandated to take whatever action.

''I have not replied to the notice and that is a fact. Whatever the committee does, it is their right... They have given a notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they take,'' Jakhar said when asked about the notice.

On whether he would remain in the Congress, the former Punjab Congress chief said he continues to be in the party. He, however, did not disclose his future plans. The Congress Disciplinary Committee had on April 11 given show-cause notices to Thomas and Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities.

Anwar had earlier said the charges against both the leaders are serious and that is why the disciplinary committee chaired by Antony met to take note of it.

Thomas had attended a seminar organised by the CPI(M) on April 9 in Kerala against the party's wishes and local state leaders had been seeking action against him.

Jakhar had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost to AAP in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022