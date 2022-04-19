Jakhar fails to reply to Cong disciplinary panel notice, faces action

The Congress Disciplinary Committee will meet in a couple of days to decide on action against former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Kerala Congress leader K V Thomas, after it served them notices on April 11.

Jakhar on his part said he has not replied to the panel notice and was ready to face action.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is a member of the party's disciplinary panel chaired by A K Antony, said they have received the reply of Thomas but not Jakhar, who now faces action including suspension or expulsion for violating party discipline.

''We had given both the leaders notices to reply within a week, but we have not received Jakhar's reply to the notice. The disciplinary committee will hold its meeting in the next day or two and will take appropriate action, which includes suspension or expulsion,'' Anwar told reporters.

When asked, Jakhar said he has not replied and the committee is mandated to take whatever action.

''I have not replied to the notice and that is a fact. Whatever the committee does, it is their right... They have given a notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they take,'' Jakhar said when asked about the notice.

On whether he would remain in the Congress, the former Punjab Congress chief said he continues to be in the party. He, however, did not disclose his future plans. The Congress Disciplinary Committee had on April 11 given show-cause notices to Thomas and Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities.

Anwar had earlier said the charges against both the leaders are serious and that is why the disciplinary committee chaired by Antony met to take note of it.

Thomas had attended a seminar organised by the CPI(M) on April 9 in Kerala against the party's wishes and local state leaders had been seeking action against him.

Jakhar had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost to AAP in Punjab.

