PM Modi expresses anguish at Jhunjhunu road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the road accident in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu in which 10 members of a family were killed. Ten members of a family were killed and eight others injured after a jeep rammed into a tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the road accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu in which 10 members of a family were killed. ''Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' the PMO tweeted quoting him. Ten members of a family were killed and eight others injured after a jeep rammed into a tractor-trolley that was parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

