Shah likely to arrive in Bengal on three-day visit on May 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to come to West Bengal, his first since the 2021 state poll, on a three-day visit from May 4, party sources said on Tuesday.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said Shah is likely to visit the state from May 4-6 and hold meetings with the state party leadership, besides attending some official engagements.

''He will also participate in party programmes in north Bengal, meet party leaders and hold organisational meetings in south Bengal,'' Majumdar said.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with party MLAs and MPs from the state.

''The visit is quite important as this will be Amit Shah Ji's first visit to the state after last year's assembly poll. He is likely to give us a direction and a roadmap for the panchayat poll next year,'' a senior BJP leader said.

Shah's proposed visit also assumes significance as the state BJP unit is plagued by infighting and exodus and is still licking its wounds after the assembly poll defeat.

Several senior BJP leaders are engaged in feuds on social media and off it, leaving little time for the party's growth.

The BJP state unit has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former union minister Babul Supriyo and five legislators, including its national vice-president Mukul Roy, switched over to TMC since the assembly poll result last year.

The saffron party despite its high pitch poll campaign before the state poll had managed to bag only 77 seats. Trinamool Congress, led by feisty Mamata Banerjee had stormed back to power for the third consecutive time riding on the plank of 'Bengali Pride' and had won 213 seats by creating a poll narrative of sub-nationalism to counter and trounce BJP's identity politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)