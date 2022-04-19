New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL61 RJ-LD ACCIDENT Rajasthan: 11 killed, seven injured in road accident Jaipur: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Tuesday, police said. DES32 RJ-DALITS-PROTEST Bharatpur: Dalits protest 'attack' during rally, threaten to migrate from villages Jaipur: Members of the Dalit community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur took out a protest march on Tuesday, alleging that a rally held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was pelted with stones by those belonging to a dominant caste.

DES29 UP-DALIT-LD TEENAGER UP: Dalit boy forced to lick feet, 8 held as video goes viral Rae Bareli/Lucknow: A video of a class 10 Dalit student being beaten up and made to lick the feet of a man surfaced on social media here, prompting the police to lodge a case and arrest eight people, officials said on Tuesday.

DES19 UP-EX MLA-BUILDING Ex-BJP MLA hopes for justice from CM after official survey of his kin’s building Shahjahanpur (UP): A former BJP MLA who had crossed over to the Samajwadi Party has said he hopes for justice after revenue officials surveyed a building owned by his family to detect a possible violation of the building bylaws.

DES16 UP-HINDU-FAMILIES Four decades on, 63 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan get land, houses Lucknow: After a four-decade-long wait, 63 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan were given houses, agricultural land and residential plots by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

DEL64 HP-ANURAG-RAHUL Rahul has no right to guide BJP govt on China: Anurag Thakur Hamirpur (HP): Those who ''had soup'' with Chinese diplomats when China tried to encroach upon Indian territory should not try to guide the BJP government, Union minister Anurag Thakur said while attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

DES38 HR-SYL-AAP AAP leader promises SYL canal water to Haryana fields, Punjab outfits fume Chandigarh: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said water from the SYL canal will reach Haryana's fields if his party comes to power in the state, drawing a sharp reaction from the Punjab Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

DES27 PB-BAJWA-AAP Reveal names of those who offered bribe: Bajwa to Kejriwal Chandigarh: Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to disclose names of those who offered ''bribe'' after AAP came to power in the state, days after the ruling party’s national convener made the claim.

DES49 UKD-VIOLENCE-PRAYER Communal violence: U'khand Cong organises prayer assembly, several disgruntled MLAs attend Dehradun: Days after communal tension erupted in a village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, opposition Congress on Tuesday held a 'Sarva dharma sambhav prarthana sabha' at the Gandhi Park here to promote religious harmony and peace.

