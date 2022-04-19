Deeply saddened to hear about deaths in Rajasthan road crash: Prez Kovind

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he was deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Rajasthan and offered condolences to the affected families.Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu on Tuesday.I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:04 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he was deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Rajasthan and offered condolences to the affected families.

Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Tuesday.

''I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,'' the President tweeted in Hindi.

