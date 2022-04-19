Raj BJP leader Kataria says Ravana did no wrong by abducting Sita; gets panned by Cong

Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria has triggered a row with his remark that demon king Ravana had done nothing wrong by abducting goddess Sita as he did not harm her.

The Congress panned Kataria, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, for the remarks he made at a recent programme in Chittorgarh.

A purported video of the event went viral as Kataria made the remarks while talking about giving up bad habits and evils in order to become a good person.

''Ravan ne koi bahut bada paap to kiya nahi jo sita ko le gaya lekin usne Sita ko kalankit nahi kiya. Vichar karo, Ravan le jarur gaya lekin manuhar karta hi reh gaya. Jat tak usne svikrati nahi di, usko chhua tak nahi (Ravana did not commit a big sin by taking away goddess Sita but he did not harm her in anyway. Think, Ravana indeed took her and kept on pleading but he did not even touch her when she did not give permission),'' Kataria he is purportedly heard in the video while addressing a small gathering.

His remarks drew sharp reaction from former BJP leader Randhir Singh Bhindar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Bhindar said that it reflects narrow mindedness.

''Such person should be publicly boycotted,'' he said.

Khachariyawas called him a ''Ravana bhakt''.

''Kataria's statement has proved that he and BJP are devotees of Ravana, not Ram,'' he said.

''The leader of opposition had earlier made controversial statements about Maharana Pratap and is now giving such statements about Sita mata, the wife of Lord Rama. BJP uses Lord Ram only for votes and coming to power,'' he added.

Kataria could not be contacted for a response.

Last year in April during assembly bypolls, he had given controversial statement on Maharana Pratap but he later apologised saying his ''selection of words'' for the Rajput ruler was not right.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)