Left Menu

Mexico's Senate approves legislation to nationalize lithium

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 04:09 IST
Mexico's Senate approves legislation to nationalize lithium

The Mexican Senate on Tuesday approved changes to mining law to nationalize the country's lithium reserves, a day after the legislation was debated and passed by the lower house of Congress.

The modified law states that lithium exploration, exploitation and use will be exclusively reserved for the Mexican state under a federal authority.

The legislation was approved by 87 senators, while 20 voted against it and there were 16 abstentions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
3
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022