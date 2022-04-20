Telangana: Cong's Renuka Chowdhury slams KCR govt for inaction against TRS leader's son in gang-rape case

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for its inaction against the son of a TRS councillor who was arrested in a gang-rape case. "The son of the TRS Councillor is in police remand in gang-rape case. What is the TRS government doing about it? Why is it that they are not taking any action? What are they waiting for?"

Seeking action against the accused, Chowdhury, asked the state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to respond over the matter concerned. Slamming the silence of minister KT Rama Rao over the matter, she said, "What is KTR doing? He tweets everything, why is it not considered a crime in Telangana? I demand that the girl should be given security because there may be a threat to her life for identifying the criminal."

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Councillor's son is the alleged accused of the rape case that happened in Kodad. A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times for three days by two men, including a local TRS leader's son, after being offered a sedative-laced drink in Telangana's Suryapet district, police said on Monday. In the matter, Chowdhury has demanded a probe against the alleged accused and security for the Kodad rape victim, by the state government.

The Congress leader further alleged that Congress workers are being framed in false rape cases in Telangana. "False cases have been put on the Congress workers in the state. Despite the court's directions to remove cases, rowdy sheets have been opened against them," Chowdhury told ANI.

"We have reported it to the minority commission and human rights as well. We are living in a rowdy state and the Goondaism in the name of uniform and power ministers is usual," she added. Adding further, she also said that it (Goondaism) is a sad reflection and sad travesty of the constitutional rights and democratic freedom in this country. Judicial orders are not being implemented in the state. (ANI)

