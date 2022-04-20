Left Menu

LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to Biman Banerjee regarding entry into Speaker's chamber

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday urged Speaker Biman Banerjee to earmark a route for him to follow to enter the latter's chamber in view of a hearing before the Speaker on April 22.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-04-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 16:47 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday urged Speaker Biman Banerjee to earmark a route for him to follow to enter the latter's chamber in view of a hearing before the Speaker on April 22. Entry restrictions were imposed on Adhikari by West Bengal Legislative Assembly Secretariate on March 31.

Notably, Adhikari and four other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence. Nine people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum last month after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

