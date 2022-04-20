Left Menu

AAP to form government in Chhattisgarh after 2023 Assembly polls: Gopal Rai

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, on Wednesday gave a new slogan 'We will change Chhattisgarh' and said that there will be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Chhattisgarh after 2023 elections.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:07 IST
AAP to form government in Chhattisgarh after 2023 Assembly polls: Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File pic) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, on Wednesday gave a new slogan 'We will change Chhattisgarh' and said that there will be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Chhattisgarh after 2023 elections. "AAP government will also be formed in Chhattisgarh. AAP is preparing for the 2023 elections here, after the formation of AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, the same effort is being made in Chhattisgarh. We also took out a victory rally in Raipur, Bilaspur with a resolve of 'Badalbo Chhattisgarh' (we will change Chattisgarh)," said Rai.

He also highlighted that from May 25 to June 25, there will be a public dialogue in various villages and areas to discuss the problems of the locals. Emphasising the state of affairs in Chhattisgarh, he mentioned that there were numerous cases of corruption in transferring the employees to various postings.

"Even transfer postings are not being done without money. The number of protesters has increased under Congress's rule. The Congress government forgot the promises made to the tribals. In Chhattisgarh, Congress was given a chance twice and the BJP three times. Now public will give a chance to AAP," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022