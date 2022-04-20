AAP nervous over demolition drive against illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jahangirpuri: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday hit out at the AAP and said it has become ''nervous'' over the demolition drive against “illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis” in Jahangirpuri whom it provided ''freebies''.

The AAP leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP, hours after the saffron party-ruled North MCD started a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri that was stayed by the Supreme Court.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged that opposition parties were giving a ''political colour to the removal of rioters’ encroachments”.

Jahangirpuri witnessed violence and arson on Saturday last during a Hanuman Jayanti procession with people from two communities engaging in stone pelting.

''The AAP patronising Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis is nervous at their encroachments being removed. Mamta Banerjee allows Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to enter India while Kejriwal gives them freebies and shelter,'' Gupta alleged.

This anti-encroachment drive was not the first one when the North corporation took action in this locality. This is seventh such action in this area, he claimed.

Gupta said the corporation never targets a particular community or religion but always takes action against illegal encroachments.

''Now the AAP is nervous because in this area the party has its MLA and councillor who have have been protecting these Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis living there illegally,'' he charged.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the AAP helped illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to settle at Jahangirpuri and Okhla in Delhi but was now disowning the responsibility.

''Everyone is watching the opportunist AAP now. You were ready to do anything to get their votes but in your zeal to attack BJP you are abandoning them,'' Tiwari said replying to Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia charge.

Sisodia had alleged that the BJP in last eight years of its rule at the Centre helped settling Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the country.

AAP leaders Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, and Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP saying razing the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP headquarters using bulldozers will free the country from communal violence and riots forever.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleged that it was the BJP that had engineered clashes between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last week as well as other such incidents of violence in various parts of the country during Ram Navami.

