Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor presidential election

Reuters | Dili | Updated: 21-04-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 07:47 IST
Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta declared victory in East Timor’s presidential election on Thursday, calling for unity and dialogue after a final count showed he had secured 62% of the vote.

"I have received this mandate from our people, from the nation, in an overwhelming demonstration of our people's commitment to democracy," he told reporters.

