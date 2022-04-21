Left Menu

Pramod Sawant meets Amit Shah in his first visit to Delhi after govt formation

Days after the formation of Goa government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

Days after the formation of Goa government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday. This was Sawant's first visit to the national capital after the formation of the state government.

The meeting lasted for more than half an hour, he informed the Home Minister about the development works of the state by the Goa government and took his guidance to move forward. Sawant had reached late Tuesday night for his Delhi tour. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gujarat during his Delhi visit, he is likely to meet the Prime Minister during his next visit.

The Prime Minister was on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 to 20 to inaugurate various projects. Last month, Pramod Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term after Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Assembly polls in Goa conducted earlier this year. Of the five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab - where polls were held, BJP retained power in four states.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly while Congress came a distant second with 11 seats. (ANI)

