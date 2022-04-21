Ker CM congratulates Brinda Karat, party colleagues for stand against Jahangirpuri demolition

Veteran CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lavished praise on his party colleagues including polit bureau member Brinda Karat for their firm stand taken against the demolition conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri as part of its anti-encroachment drive.

The Marxist Party has always stood firm and shown the way in the fight for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized, he said.

''When it comes to fighting for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized, @cpimspeak has always stood firm and shown the way. Salute to Com. Brinda Karat and other comrades who fought the machinations of the majoritarian communal forces at Jahangirpuri in Delhi!'' Vijayan tweeted. Bulldozers demolished several structures in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday amid a heavy paramilitary and police presence that was stopped within hours following a Supreme Court order. The Left parties including CPI(M) strongly condemned the demolition drive and hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the use of bulldozers in the area, despite a Supreme Court order to the contrary. Brinda Karat visited the demolition site with a physical copy of the Supreme Court order, standing in front of a bulldozer blocking its way and urged the civic staff to stop the demolition instantly on Wednesday. Karat, who received a lot of accolades on social media for trying to physically stop the bulldozer, also met the Delhi Police officials present at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)