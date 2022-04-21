5-member SP delegation to visit Delhi to 'investigate' demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

A five-member Samajwadi Party delegation will visit Delhi Friday to ''investigate'' the NDMC's demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, they party said.

It said the delegation comprising sitting and former members of parliament has been formed on the instruction of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

''BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation destroyed Jahangirpuri with bulldozers on April 20. A five-member delegation has been constituted for its investigation,'' chief SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said Thursday.

The delegation includes MPs Shafiquer Rehman Burq, ST Hasan, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, and former MPs Ravi Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan.

Days after Jahangirpuri was rocked by communal violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the North MCD Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the area, demolishing several ''illegal'' structures before it was asked by the Supreme Court to maintain status quo.

Some Opposition leaders have claimed that Muslims were targeted during the anti-encroachment drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)