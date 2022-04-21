Left Menu

5-member SP delegation to visit Delhi to 'investigate' demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:17 IST
5-member SP delegation to visit Delhi to 'investigate' demolition drive in Jahangirpuri
  • Country:
  • India

A five-member Samajwadi Party delegation will visit Delhi Friday to ''investigate'' the NDMC's demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, they party said.

It said the delegation comprising sitting and former members of parliament has been formed on the instruction of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

''BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation destroyed Jahangirpuri with bulldozers on April 20. A five-member delegation has been constituted for its investigation,'' chief SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said Thursday.

The delegation includes MPs Shafiquer Rehman Burq, ST Hasan, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, and former MPs Ravi Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan.

Days after Jahangirpuri was rocked by communal violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the North MCD Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the area, demolishing several ''illegal'' structures before it was asked by the Supreme Court to maintain status quo.

Some Opposition leaders have claimed that Muslims were targeted during the anti-encroachment drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022