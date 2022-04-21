Maha: Brahmin outfit protests NCP leader's remarks on rituals; party says comments personal

Members of the Brahman Mahasangh on Thursday staged a protest outside NCP's office in Pune against party MLC Amol Mitkari's reported remarks allegedly ridiculing Hindu rituals in marriages at a speech in Sangli district of Maharashtra, while the ruling coalition constituent sought to distance itself from the controversial comments.

As the members of the outfit started protesting against Mitkari outside the NCP office, a group of party workers came face to face with them and police had to intervene to avoid a clash.

Anand Dave, the key member of the outfit, said Mitkari during his speech made objectionable remarks against the Hindu community and chanted some 'mantras' in the wrong way. ''To condemn the remarks, we staged a protest outside the NCP office,'' said Dave.

The 'mantras' recited by Mitkari in his speech are never used by priests while performing rituals during a marriage ceremony, he said.

In Mumbai, the NCP, part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, sought to distance itself from its Mitkari's reported comments relating to 'kanya daan' ritual followed during Hindu marriages -- which the BJP had objected to.

Maharashtra Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil expressed regret “if anyone's sentiment was hurt” due to Mitkari's statements made during a rally held in the former's home turf Islampur in Sangli district on Tuesday.

The BJP has accused Mitkari of ridiculing a particular community and also Hindu priests in the speech and charged Patil and another Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde with encouraging the MLC. According to media reports, while speaking during the rally organised as part of the NCP's outreach campaign, Mitkari questioned the 'kanya daan' ritual followed during marriages. Patil and Munde were present on the occasion.

Patil told reporters in Kolhapur on Thursday that he had asked Mitkari to stop the speech after he made the reported comments.

“His statements are personal. It may be his opinion. The Brahmin community has always cooperated with and welcomed us when we go to parts of the state,'' the state NCP president said.

He added that the rally did not intend to hurt the sentiments of the community. ''If Mitkari's comments have hurt the sentiment of the Brahmin community, I think it was not our stand. Hence, I am feeling regret, too. It was not right to make such a statement,'' he added.

Patil also said Mitkari did not make mention of the community during his speech.

“We have affection towards the Brahmin community…If anyone's sentiment is hurt, I need to express regret since the statement was made from my platform,'' Patil said.

He added the NCP “did not, does not and will never” intend to hurt the sentiments of the community.

Interacting with reporters in Beed on Thursday, Social Justice Minister Munde said that the NCP does not discriminate against people on the basis of caste or religion. “His comments were his personal…if anyone's sentiment is hurt due to it, then it is regrettable,” Munde added. PTI SPK/ENM RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)