Left Menu

Free and fair polls not possible in Tripura; CM, BJP workers acting like 'goondas': Cong to EC

We have requested the chief election commissioner to send a delegation to gather the facts from the ground and take the strictest action to conduct free and fair polls, he said.We have given some suggestions like central police forces, certain duties at the booth level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:07 IST
Free and fair polls not possible in Tripura; CM, BJP workers acting like 'goondas': Cong to EC
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday conveyed to the Election Commission that it is ''impossible'' to conduct free and fair polls in Tripura in the present situation there and urged the poll watchdog to send a delegation there to get a ground report.

Assembly polls in Tripura are due next year and the Congress has been alleging that the ruling dispensation is working like a ''gang''.

After meeting with Election Commission officials, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar said, ''We have told the election commissioner that in the present situation to conduct a free and fair polls in Tripura is near impossible.'' In local body polls, over 1,000 posts went uncontested because of the BJP and its ''goondas'', he alleged.

''The chief minister and the BJP karyakartas (workers) are working like a gang in tripura, like the D-gang. We have requested the chief election commissioner to send a delegation to gather the facts from the ground and take the strictest action to conduct free and fair polls,'' he said.

''We have given some suggestions like central police forces, certain duties at the booth level. We are hopeful that the chief election commissioner will take action on the request we have made,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022