Left Menu

Australia's opposition leader sidelined with COVID amid election fight

Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to isolate for seven days in the middle of the country's election campaign in which the Labor party is battling to regain power after nine years.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-04-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 04:46 IST
Australia's opposition leader sidelined with COVID amid election fight
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to isolate for seven days in the middle of the country's election campaign in which the Labor party is battling to regain power after nine years. Albanese said late on Thursday he returned a positive result after a routine PCR test before he was due to travel to Western Australia, campaigning for the election on May 21.

"I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next 7 days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice," he said on social media. "While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative Prime Minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians," Albanese said.

In the latest Newspoll survey run for The Australian newspaper on Monday, Albanese's Labor was leading the conservative Coalition 53% to 47% on a two-party preferred basis, however Prime Minister Scott Morrison had widened his lead over Albanese as preferred prime minister to 44% to 37%. That survey was conducted ahead of the leaders' first debate on Wednesday, which commentators said showed the contest remains tight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022