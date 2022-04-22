Left Menu

PM Johnson says Indians could plug some labour gaps in UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that skilled workers from India could plug labour shortages in sectors such as information technology in the UK, even as he reiterated that immigration would continue to be controlled.

"If you look, for instance, at IT or computer programming, there are areas where there's no question that Indian skills can make a difference," Johnson told reporters in the Indian capital of New Delhi during his two-day visit to the world's largest democracy.

"I'm going to prioritise skilling up the British people to do those jobs, but I'm not going to be dogmatic in refusing to allow people with skill and talent to aspire to come to the UK."

