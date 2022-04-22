Manish Sisodia directs AAP MLAs to assist landlords, shopkeepers being threatened by BJP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to help landlords and shopkeepers alleging that some people associated with BJP are threatening them by running bulldozers at their shops if they don't give money. In a letter to AAP MLAs, Sisodia said that they can also register a complaint against such people.

This comes days after the Delhi civic body's anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures in Jahangirpuri. Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister shared his letter and he stated, "While going from MCD, BJP has decided to earn as much money as it can, so now BJP goons are giving various threats to the shop owners and landlords. I have written a letter to my MLAs asking them to stand with the people of Delhi against this hooliganism of BJP."

Indicating that the BJP will lose seats in the impending Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, said "BJP has decided to earn as much money as it can." "We have received many complaints against BJP members that they have been barging into the houses and shops of people and threatening the owners to pay a sum or else their properties will be bulldozed. In fact, residents of my constituency Patparganj have reached out to me and complained against many BJP workers. Residents of Green Park have complained too. They are fearful of the BJP bulldozing their shops and homes for real," the letter reads.

"I have been apprised that the BJP has decided to amass as much money as they can, given that they are exiting the Delhi Municipal Corporation. That is why they are threatening the landlords," he said in a letter. "The people of Delhi will never tolerate such hooliganism. I appeal to all MLAs across Delhi to stand up against such illicit orders of the BJP. I urge you to inform residents in your legislative seats that the AAP-led Delhi government is by their side. If you catch hold of such BJP-led hooliganism, immediately call the police and apprise the government of the same," the letter further read.

Replying to Sisodia's letter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that many such complaints have been received from various parts of the national capital. "Many such complaints are coming from all over Delhi. The people of Delhi will not openly tolerate this type of extortion and hooliganism. Is that why the MCD elections have been postponed?" Delhi Kejriwal said in a tweet. (ANI)

