Left Menu

Shah holds mega roadshow in Bhopal; Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim women welcome him

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:35 IST
Shah holds mega roadshow in Bhopal; Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim women welcome him
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a mega roadshow in Bhopal where Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim women and BJP workers lined up on both sides of the road and welcomed him by showering flower petals on his cavalcade.

The two-km-long roadshow commenced from the Krishna Pranami Temple and culminated at the Madhya Pradesh BJP office in the state capital. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanied Shah during the event.

''Kashmiri Pandits welcomed Shah for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (the constitutional provision gave special status to the erstwhile state), while Muslim women showered flower petals on the home minister for making the practice of 'triple talaq' illegal,” state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI.

Beneficiaries of different social welfare schemes also welcomed the home minister at different points along the route, he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma welcomed Shah at the party office where, after garlanding the busts of BJP stalwarts, including Deendayal Upadhyaya, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Kushabhau Thakre, Shah interacted with party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022