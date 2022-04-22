Left Menu

Rajasthan: Rajgarh Municipality Chairman denies allegations against him over demolition of Alwar temple

Rajgarh Municipality Chairman Satish Guria on Friday termed accusations against him over the demolition of a temple in Alwar as baseless.

ANI | Rajgarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:55 IST
Rajasthan: Rajgarh Municipality Chairman denies allegations against him over demolition of Alwar temple
Rajgarh Municipality Chairman Satish Guria (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Rajgarh Municipality Chairman Satish Guria on Friday termed accusations against him over the demolition of a temple in Alwar as baseless. He said that Rajgarh Municipality has never been mentioned in its proposal to demolish temples.

"Accusations against me and the board are baseless. The board never mentioned in its proposal to demolish temples... Everything was done by the administration... Congress has never had a board in Rajgarh, it's their dream," Guria told ANI. "The allegations being made are completely wrong, you have put in the inquiry committee, check if the truth comes out, then you can take action against me, this is the complicity of the administration, due to which this whole incident has happened," he added.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district. A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter. A 300-year-old Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, to clear the way for a road.

Rajasthan Congress has alleged that Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister when BJP had promised a road called the "Gaurav Path" at the spot where the demolitions took place. Earlier today, BJP Rajasthan president Dr Satish Poonia said, "I have constituted a 5-member committee for the factual investigation of the Rajgarh (Alwar) temple case. This committee will go to the spot, prepare a factual report and submit the report to me." (ANI)

