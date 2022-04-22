K'taka CM recalls state's tradition of all-party unity over issues of farmers, land, water

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state has the tradition of working "unitedly" over the issues of farmers, land and water cutting across the party barriers. In his address after laying the foundation stone for the Kerur lift irrigation project at Ugalavata village in Badami, the Chief Minister said, "Cutting across party barriers Karnataka has the tradition of working unitedly over the issues of state's farmers, water and land. Development works should be completed within a fixed time. Action would be taken for clearing the second phase of Kerur Lift Irrigation project."

Bommai further said that the Rs 528 crore irrigation project would bring water for 40,000 hectares of land which has been left out of the Upper Krishna Project. "We would not rest till the project is completed. Many irrigation projects are being bogged down due to disputes with neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra," he said.

The project would provide an irrigation facility for 13 lakh hectares. It would open the doors of prosperity for the people of Northern Karnataka, he said. Stressing that Badami is an international tourist destination, the Chief Minister said it needs to be developed further. Various programmes have already been chalked out in this regard. "A Renewed Master Plan would be drawn up for comprehensive growth of tourism in Badami," he added. (ANI)

