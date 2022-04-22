Security increased outside Maha CM Thackeray's residence as MP Rana, her husband stay firm on reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Police were deployed in large numbers outside `Matoshri', the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, on Friday evening following legislator couple Navneet and Ravi Rana's plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, and angry reaction by Shiv Sena workers.

Workers of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena began to gather outside the house since morning as Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana -- both independent legislators -- said they were firm on their plan to recite the Chalisa outside the Thackeray residence on Saturday. Police were also deployed outside an apartment in suburban Khar where the Rana couple lives. Shiv Sena workers turned up outside the apartment and sang bhajans, with some of them telling reporters that they would not allow the Ranas to leave their house on Saturday morning.

Local BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed that his car was attacked by Sena workers near the Kalanagar colony where the Thackeray residence is located. He also posted a video of the incident.

Mumbai police earlier in the day served a notice under CrPC section 149 to the Rana couple, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation. Under section 149, police can take steps to prevent a cognizable offense. Barricades were also placed on the road leading to `Matoshri'. Ravi Rana told reporters that he had demanded that the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti ''to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state,'' but Thackeray “refused”.

“We will go there (Matoshree) to read the Hanuman Chalisa at nine tomorrow. We will cooperate with police. I have asked our workers to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in Mumbai. Police and people should not be troubled,” he added.

Thackeray, meanwhile, arrived in the afternoon at `Matoshree'. He was seen greeting Shiv Sena workers with his palms joined together as he went inside.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, who was present outside `Matoshree', accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to harass the Sena-led coalition government in the state and using the Ranas and MNS chief Raj Thackeray as pawns.

''`Mahaprasad' is ready. Whoever comes, will get it,'' he told reporters cryptically.

''But we want to show the BJP that the Shiv Sena is still alive. We have buried a dishonest friend like you. We are ready to bury you again,” Raut said.

Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Navami were matters of faith and not occasions for stunt.

''People like Rana are characters in the nautanki (drama) and stunt of the BJP. People don't take this stunt seriously,'' he said.

He described the Rana couple as 'Bunty aur Babli', reference to a Hindi movie starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee.

Secretary of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, Varun Saardesai, said the party workers will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' ''if they dared to turn up''.

NCP' spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that the Ranas were trying to destabilize the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state and fuel communal tension.

''Rana couple are planning to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. Is this the job of a public representative?” he asked.

Ravi Rana had supported the BJP-Sena government during 2014-19. He had demanded earlier this month that CM Thackeray recite Hanuman Chalisa at home on Hanuman Jayanti.

His demand followed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's `ultimatum' to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques if the demand was not met. The BJP supported Raj's demand.

