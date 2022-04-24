Guwahati civic body poll: PM Modi thanks voters for giving 'resounding mandate' to BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the voters of Guwahati for giving "resounding mandate" to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the trend shows BJP's victory in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election. As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 43 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in five wards.

"Thank you, Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM Himanta Biswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork," said PM Modi in a tweet. "Out of 57 wards, BJP wins 43 wards while its ally AGP wins 5 wards. AAP and AJP have won 1 ward each so far," said Kamrup (Metro) District administration.

As the trend shows BJP victory in Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP & its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls." He further said that with this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith in the party's development journey under the guidance of PM Modi.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am. Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout. Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP. (ANI)

