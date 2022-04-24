Efforts on by some people to create atmosphere for imposition of Prez rule in Maha: Walse-Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday said efforts were on by some people to create atmosphere conducive to imposition of President's Rule in the state. He also termed as ''appropriate'' the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in connection with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The couple's plan had angered the Shiv Sena workers, who held strident protests against them on Saturday. The Ranas were later arrested for ''creating enmity between different groups''.

Earlier on Sunday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said people of Maharashtra feel there should be President's Rule in the state. Although he made it clear that BJP will not demand President's Rule in the state, his party colleague and Union minister Narayan Rane said the same should be imposed as the state government has failed to maintain law and order. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Nashik, Walse Patil said, ''...It does not seem that anyone has made the demand for the President's Rule, but efforts are on by some people to create such an atmosphere.'' Talking about the alleged attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai on Saturday outside Khar police station and the incident in which an empty water bottle was thrown in the direction of the Rana couple when they being taken to the police station, he said, ''There is no need to give different orders to police, they know their job well. Investigation on who hurled stones at the vehicle of Kirit Somaiya is on as well as the attack on the Ranas.'' ''Yesterday, pandemonium was created in the name of Hanuman Chalisa...Police arrested the Rana couple as an appropriate action. They will take action in both incidents. The incident which happened yesterday is unfortunate, but everyone should understand and cooperate,'' he added. On Saturday, the Ranas had submitted a complaint against chief minister Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and Sena leader and state transport minister Anil Parab, accusing them of instigating people to ''kill'' the couple.

When asked about it, Walse Patil said, ''Police will also take action regarding the complaint by the Rana couple against CM Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab.'' Reacting to a query on the BJP's demand for President's Rule in the state, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar only said, ''It's their question.'' Speaking separately to reporters, Pawar said, ''Everyone has the democratic right to say whatever and wherever they want to. There should be no doubt about it. But they should have understood that it would lead to law and order problems. The attack yesterday was wrong but no one should provoke others.'' He was referring to the Rana couple's plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa. ''Many times, we are told by the police not to go somewhere as the situation is tense and we listen to them. Police told the Rana couple not to come to Mumbai, but they came to Mumbai and stayed at their flat in Khar. You can do it (Hanuman Chalisa recital) at your home. What was the urge to go to 'Matoshree'? As a result, the unwanted thing happened and it led to tension,'' Pawar added.

Shiv Sainiks have strong sentiments about 'Matoshree', not just now but since the time of late Balasaheb Thackeray. NCP workers have similar sentiments for (Sharad) Pawar saheb, Congress workers for party president Sonia Gandhi and BJP activists for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

''The incident (Hanuman Chalisa episode) should not have happened. The police will do their work properly. There should be peace everywhere. We make efforts that the administration of the state should run smoothly. No one should take law into their hand,'' Pawar added.

