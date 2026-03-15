Varanasi Temple Transitions to PNG Amid LPG Shortage
Varanasi's Annapurna Temple faces prasad distribution challenges due to an LPG shortage. Officials surveyed the temple for piped natural gas connectivity, offering a more stable alternative. The temple historically accommodates 20,000 to 25,000 devotees but could only serve 3,000 recently due to the gas crisis influenced by the West Asia crisis.
- Country:
- India
In Varanasi, the Annapurna Temple's cherished prasad distribution faced disruption due to a shortage of LPG cylinders. On Sunday, district officials visited to assess the temple's potential conversion to piped natural gas (PNG), a move aimed at stabilizing gas supply, temple Mahant Shankar Puri Maharaj confirmed.
The temple, which routinely serves up to 25,000 devotees, could only provide for 3,000 on a recent day, highlighting the crisis severity. The LPG shortfall, spurred by tensions in West Asia leading to a near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, has sparked panic buying nationwide.
An immediate connection to PNG would mitigate dependency on LPG cylinders, ensuring consistent prasad preparation. This development marks a significant shift in maintaining the temple's venerable tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gas Supply Crunch: Maharashtra Prioritizes Domestic Needs Amid West Asia Crisis
Navigating Turbulent Waters: Exporters Adapt Amid West Asia Crisis
India's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis: Strengthening Oil Security and Export Resilience
Prasad Distribution at Annapurna Temple Disrupted Amidst LPG Shortage Rumors
Manipur Government Refutes LPG Shortage Claims Amidst West Asia Crisis