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Varanasi Temple Transitions to PNG Amid LPG Shortage

Varanasi's Annapurna Temple faces prasad distribution challenges due to an LPG shortage. Officials surveyed the temple for piped natural gas connectivity, offering a more stable alternative. The temple historically accommodates 20,000 to 25,000 devotees but could only serve 3,000 recently due to the gas crisis influenced by the West Asia crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:18 IST
Varanasi Temple Transitions to PNG Amid LPG Shortage
  • Country:
  • India

In Varanasi, the Annapurna Temple's cherished prasad distribution faced disruption due to a shortage of LPG cylinders. On Sunday, district officials visited to assess the temple's potential conversion to piped natural gas (PNG), a move aimed at stabilizing gas supply, temple Mahant Shankar Puri Maharaj confirmed.

The temple, which routinely serves up to 25,000 devotees, could only provide for 3,000 on a recent day, highlighting the crisis severity. The LPG shortfall, spurred by tensions in West Asia leading to a near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, has sparked panic buying nationwide.

An immediate connection to PNG would mitigate dependency on LPG cylinders, ensuring consistent prasad preparation. This development marks a significant shift in maintaining the temple's venerable tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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