Varanasi Temple Transitions to PNG Amid LPG Shortage

In Varanasi, the Annapurna Temple's cherished prasad distribution faced disruption due to a shortage of LPG cylinders. On Sunday, district officials visited to assess the temple's potential conversion to piped natural gas (PNG), a move aimed at stabilizing gas supply, temple Mahant Shankar Puri Maharaj confirmed.

The temple, which routinely serves up to 25,000 devotees, could only provide for 3,000 on a recent day, highlighting the crisis severity. The LPG shortfall, spurred by tensions in West Asia leading to a near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, has sparked panic buying nationwide.

An immediate connection to PNG would mitigate dependency on LPG cylinders, ensuring consistent prasad preparation. This development marks a significant shift in maintaining the temple's venerable tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)