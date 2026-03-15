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Crisis in Varanasi: LPG Shortage Shuts Temple Kitchens

Community kitchens at Varanasi's Annapurna temple have been affected by an LPG shortage, leading to their unprecedented closure. CPI(M) leader M A Baby highlights this as the Modi government's failure. Despite officials denying any supply crunch, food distribution for devotees remains impacted, with warnings against hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:40 IST
Crisis in Varanasi: LPG Shortage Shuts Temple Kitchens
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The revered community kitchens at the Annapurna temple in Varanasi have faced an unexpected shutdown due to an alleged LPG shortage. This incident has raised serious concerns among devotees and the local community, prompting political leaders like CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby to voice criticism.

In a recent statement, Baby declared this development a significant failure of the BJP-led governments both in Uttar Pradesh and at the central level, highlighting it as a dire situation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own constituency. This kitchen, known for feeding thousands daily, has never before experienced such a shutdown.

While authorities assert no existing supply shortages, the temple's annakshetras remain affected. Mahant Shankar Giri Maharaj confirmed ongoing difficulties in providing meals. Officials have announced potential repercussions for any acts of hoarding and black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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