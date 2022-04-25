Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Macron wins: key quotes after France's presidential election

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 00:06 IST
President Emmanuel triumphed over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in France's election on Sunday, early projections by pollsters showed, winning a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake. Here are the first reactions:

Marine Le Pen, defeated far-right challenger "Tonight's result is in itself an earth-shattering victory (for us)."

"I fear that the five-year term that is about to begin will not break with the brutal methods of the previous one. In order to avoid the monopolisation of power by a few, more than ever I will pursue my commitment to France and the French people with the energy, perseverance and affection that you know me for. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

"The French did not want a France that turns in on itself." European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune

"With a far-right at 40%, it show we're going to have to work." Health Minister Olivier Veran

"We will not spoil the victory ...but the (far-right) has its higher score ever. There will be continuity in government policy because the president has been re-elected. But we have also heard the French people's message. There will be a change of method, the French people will be consulted. (Compiled by Richard Lough)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

