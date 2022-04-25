Britain's Johnson congratulates France's Macron on election win
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron after he was re-elected for a second term as French President. "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron after he was re-elected for a second term as French President. "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies," Johnson said on Twitter.
"I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world." Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, heading off what would have been a political earthquake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Emmanuel Macron
- Johnson
- France
- Macron
- Boris Johnson
- French
ALSO READ
Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
BRIEF-Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To Pay In Doge?" - Tweet
Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake
Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election