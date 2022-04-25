Britain's Johnson congratulates France's Macron on election win

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron after he was re-elected for a second term as French President. "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies," Johnson said on Twitter.

"I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world." Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

