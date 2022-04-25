Biden names Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:51 IST
President Joe Biden on Monday named Bridget Brink, who currently represents the United States in Slovakia, as the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
The position must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
