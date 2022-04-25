Why is NHRC silent on Prayagraj killings, questions TMC

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday slammed the NHRC for allegedly turning a blind eye to the atrocities perpetrated on women and people from backward communities in BJP-ruled states, claiming that the rights organisation was, however, always prompt in sending teams to states helmed by opposition parties.

Describing the recent murder of five family members if UP’s Prayagraj as “barbaric”, Ghosh wondered whether the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) would have maintained ''stoic silenceif something similar had happened in Bengal.

''Why is the National Human Rights Commission or the National Commission for Women silent on the brutal incident in Prayagraj? Is it because the Centre doesn't sanction their travel allowance or pay for their tickets when such incidents occur in the BJP-ruled states? They are quick to send teams to Bengal or other opposition-ruled states,” he said at a press meet here.

Ghosh alleged that the statutory bodies were serving the ''vested interests'' of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Five members of a family were killed in Khevrajpur village of Prayagraj district a week ago, and their house was set on fire. A fact-finding team of the TMC visited the incident site on Sunday and spoke to the family members and villagers.

The TMC leader, taking a dig at the state unit of the BJP, also said that the party which had dreamt of conquering Bengal was now on the “verge of disintegration”.

Several senior members of the BJP recently hit out at the state unit leadership for failing to identify the ''lacunae'' plaguing the party, which has witnessed a steady slide in vote share since last year's assembly polls.

''Cracks in the BJP have deepened. Its leaders are either fighting among themselves or waiting to move out. The BJP will cease to exist in Bengal in the days to come.

The party which dreamt of conquering Bengal, banking on hired soldiers from other camps, is on the verge of ''disintegration,'' the TMC state spokesperson added.

Reacting to Ghosh's statement, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC should concentrate on setting its house in order rather than ''throwing stones at others''.

''There is a saying -- people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others. Kunal Ghosh should remember this and concentrate on ways his party's leaders, facing CBI investigation in graft and criminal cases, could protect themselves,'' he maintained.

