Left Menu

Odisha’s ‘Pata Dei’ Binapani Mohanty’s body consigned to flames

The mortal remains of noted litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Binapani Mohanty were consigned to flames with full state honours here on Monday.Her nephew Dr Biswadas Mohanty lit the funeral pyre in the presence of hundreds of people and officials, including Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Cuttack Municipal Corporation CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.The body of the renowned writer was taken in a procession to the Sati Chaura crematorium here, as people lined up on the streets to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:51 IST
Odisha’s ‘Pata Dei’ Binapani Mohanty’s body consigned to flames
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of noted litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Binapani Mohanty were consigned to flames with full state honours here on Monday.

Her nephew Dr Biswadas Mohanty lit the funeral pyre in the presence of hundreds of people and officials, including Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das.

The body of the renowned writer was taken in a procession to the Sati Chaura crematorium here, as people lined up on the streets to pay their last respect to the departed soul. Mohanty, who was a spinster, and affectionately called ‘Pata Dei’ (elder sister), died at her residence on Sunday night. She was 85.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, have expressed grief over the demise of the legendary writer.

Mohanty’s literary career as a storyteller began with the publication of 'Gotie Ratira Kahani' in 1960.

She has more than 100 books to her credit, and her best-known works include 'Pata Dei', ‘Kasturi Mriga O Sabuja Aranya', 'Khela Ghara', 'Naiku Rasta', 'Bastraharana' and 'Andhakarara'.

As an academician, she taught economics at the Sailabala Women's College. Mohanty was also popular among the masses for being a votary of women's rights and empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022