Ukraine's security service denies plans to kill Russian TV host
Updated: 25-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:28 IST
Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) denied on Monday having any plans to kill Russian television host Vladimir Solovyev. It issued the denial after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, the Federal Security Service, had prevented a murder attempt by a "terrorist group" on a journalist later named by state media as Solovyev.
"The SBU has no plans to assassinate V. Solovyev," the SBU said in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.
