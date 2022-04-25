Biden congratulates France's Macron on re-election win

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, the White House said on Monday following Macron's victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

"Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities," the White House said in a statement.

