Biden congratulates France's Macron on re-election win
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, the White House said on Monday following Macron's victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
"Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities," the White House said in a statement.
