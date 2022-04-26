Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House reiterates social media concerns; declines comment on Musk Twitter deal

The White House declined to comment on billionaire Elon Musk's deal on Monday to buy Twitter Inc, but said that President Joe Biden has long been concerned about the power of social media platforms. "Our concerns are not new," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Republicans cheer possible Twitter-Musk deal, Democrats wary tech's power

Republicans in the U.S. Congress welcomed reports that billionaire Elon Musk was purchasing Twitter Inc, while Democrats slammed it as a sign that lawmakers had to move faster to rein in Big Tech. Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, clinched the $44 billion cash deal on Monday.

Walgreens, Teva accused of fueling opioid addiction in quest for new markets

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ignored the health risks when they created new markets for opioids, a lawyer for the city of San Francisco told a judge on Monday during opening statements of the first trial to target manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over the addictive pain medicines. Richard Heimann, a lawyer for the city, said on Monday that the prescription drug industry was complicit in expanding the market for opioids, regardless of the public health risks.

Michigan police officer identified in fatal shooting of Black man

Authorities on Monday identified Christopher Schurr as the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this month, days after his family and mourners called for him to be named at a memorial service. "In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting," Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

U.S. judge to block plan to lift COVID border restrictions for migrants

A federal judge in Louisiana said on Monday that he intends to rule that U.S. authorities cannot immediately proceed with plans to lift pandemic restrictions that empowered U.S. agents at the Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays stated his intention after a hearing in a case brought by 21 states against the administration of President Joe Biden. The judge said both sides would confer regarding the specific terms of a temporary restraining order and would attempt to reach agreement.

U.S. Supreme Court allows high school admissions policy in race dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block an elite Virginia public high school's admissions policy - designed to increase its racial and socioeconomic diversity - that was challenged by a group that said the rules discriminated against Asian Americans who make up the majority of its student body. The justices denied a request by the group, Coalition for TJ, to reinstate a federal judge's February ruling that stopped Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria from using the recently devised admissions policy.

White House: More sanctions against Russia likely

The U.S. is likely to impose more economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and "no one is safe from our sanctions," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki would not comment specifically on a Wall Street Journal report that the reported mother of three of Russian President Vladimir Putin's children had so far not been sanctioned to avoid riling Putin.

Biden names veteran career diplomat Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden named veteran diplomat Bridget Brink as the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said on Monday, moving to fill a crucial position that was vacant for nearly three years and at a time when Washington is ramping up its support to help Ukraine fend off a Russian invasion. Brink, who is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as at several senior positions across the State Department and White House National Security Council.

White House says request for supplemental Ukraine aid likely to be longer-term package

New aid for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden is likely to be part of a longer-term package that will require approval from Congress, the White House said on Monday. Biden said last week that he would seek approval from Congress soon for more assistance for Ukraine after announcing $800 million in military assistance last week.

Texas court stays execution of mom found guilty of daughter's death amid new evidence

A Texas appeals court on Monday granted a stay of execution for a woman whose conviction of killing her toddler 15 years ago has come under doubt because of new evidence. The Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay two days before the scheduled execution by lethal injection of Melissa Lucio, who would have been the first female Hispanic to ever be put to death by the state of Texas and who has consistently maintained her innocence.

