Karunanidhi's birthday will be celebrated as govt function in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 will be celebrated as a government function in the state. Speaking at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said a statue of the former chief minister Karunanidhi will be installed at Chennai Omandurar government estate in Chennai.

"Karunanidhi has implemented many good schemes for Tamil Nadu which is an identity of our state. Karunanidhi was a role model for many in our country. Karunanidhi loved and lived for Tamils. Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 will be celebrated as a government function in the state. His statue will be installed at Chennai Omandurar government estate," announced Stalin at the State Assembly, while listing out the various pro-people initiatives of his late father in various sectors. Karunanidhi, whose political career spanned over 60 years, passed away at 94 due to an age-related illness in Chennai in 2018. (ANI)

