Left Menu

Karunanidhi's birthday will be celebrated as govt function in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 will be celebrated as a government function in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:12 IST
Karunanidhi's birthday will be celebrated as govt function in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 will be celebrated as a government function in the state. Speaking at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said a statue of the former chief minister Karunanidhi will be installed at Chennai Omandurar government estate in Chennai.

"Karunanidhi has implemented many good schemes for Tamil Nadu which is an identity of our state. Karunanidhi was a role model for many in our country. Karunanidhi loved and lived for Tamils. Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 will be celebrated as a government function in the state. His statue will be installed at Chennai Omandurar government estate," announced Stalin at the State Assembly, while listing out the various pro-people initiatives of his late father in various sectors. Karunanidhi, whose political career spanned over 60 years, passed away at 94 due to an age-related illness in Chennai in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022