White House touts U.S.-Mexico border security plan amid Republican criticism

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 00:44 IST
The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined a six-point plan to tackle border security as it pushes back against criticism that it is unprepared for a late-May deadline to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

While the end of the restrictions were thrown into doubt this week by a federal court, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden said it was still preparing for an increase in the already historic number of crossings at the U.S-Mexico border.

