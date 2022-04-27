Temple chariot grazes power line, 11 persons electrocuted to death in TN

Eight men and 3 teenage boys were killed and 17 others injured on Wednesday near here due to electrocution when a temple chariot came in contact with a High Tension electricity line during a procession, police said. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the killings. Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Chief Minister Stalin, condoling the deaths, ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the 11 bereaved families. The tragic incident occurred early today when the Appar temple's chariot procession was passing through the Thanjavur-Boodalur Road, local authorities said. The accident happened when the chariot's top portion grazed through the HT transmission line, they said. The temple car, while negotiating a turn faced some obstacle and when devotees tried to turn its direction it came into contact with the overhead line, police and district revenue department authorities said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown away in the impact and the shrine's car was completely gutted. All the 17 injured persons including a woman have been admitted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths due to electrocution and said he would visit the village in Thanjavur District today and meet the kin of the victims. Also, Stalin said he would visit the hospital and meet those being treated.

As a mark of respect to the departed persons, Stalin moved a resolution conveying the House's condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and it was unanimously passed. MLAs stood in silence as a mark of respect. Stalin said the Thanjavur District in-charge Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, elected representatives, and senior officials have been sent to the spot. The Appar temple is in Kalimedu under the Melaveli Village of Thanjavur District in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu, about 350 km from Chennai.

