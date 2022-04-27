Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to organise investor summit in Oct

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat has expressed hope that this conference will attract investment of more than Rs 10 lakh crore across the state.Rawat on Wednesday held a review meeting with the departmental officers at Udyog Bhawan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government will organise the 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' summit in October to attract investments in the state. Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat has expressed hope that this conference will attract investment of more than Rs 10 lakh crore across the state.

Rawat on Wednesday held a review meeting with the departmental officers at Udyog Bhawan. The minister said that the conference to be held in the coming October will see an investment of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the state.

She also informed that the state government would provide the best possible facilities to the industries in minimum time and under one roof so that a better environment will be developed for the industries in the state and people could get more employment opportunities.

She directed the officers to provide such a positive environment for the industries that no industrialist should think of investing outside Rajasthan.

The minister said that the state government is providing electricity, water, land and other necessary facilities at concessional rates for small and big industries.

Invest Rajasthan 2022 was to be held in Jaipur on January 24 and 25, 2022, but it was postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

