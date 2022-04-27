Most French voters do not want parliament majority for Macron - poll

Six out of 10 French people do not want French President Emmanuel Macron's party to win a majority in parliament elections in June, said an Elabe opinion poll on Wednesday. The poll shows that 61% of French voters would prefer that parliament elections on June 12 and June 19 result in a majority of members of parliament in opposition to Macron. That percentage rises to 69% among working-class voters and close to 90% among far-right and far-left voters.

Following Macron's win in presidential elections this month, his LREM ruling party hopes to win an outright majority again, as it had during Macron's first term. If LREM and its Modem party ally do not win a majority, Macron would be forced to make a coalition agreement with other parties. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has said that he wants to be Macron's prime minister in a coalition government that could block or water down many of the reforms that Macron wants to push through, notably the increase of the retirement age.

