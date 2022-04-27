Left Menu

WB guv, Speaker lock horns over oath-taking of Supriyo as MLA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:58 IST
WB guv, Speaker lock horns over oath-taking of Supriyo as MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The oath-taking of the newly elected Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo ran into troubled waters as West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee crossed swords over the procedure that needs to be followed regarding the programme.

Dhankhar has asked the Assembly secretariat and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee to provide him with details regarding various House proceedings, while the Speaker said it is the governor's constitutional responsibility to make an MLA read the oath and it cannot be conditional.

The governor, who shares an acrimonious relationship with the TMC government, said media reports that he has placed conditions for the singer-turned politician's oath-taking are ''misleading''.

If the governor does not conduct the oath-taking ceremony, ''he will assign the responsibility to someone else. The oath should be read as early as possible after winning the election. Otherwise, the MLA is deprived of many of his constitutional rights, and the people of the constituency will suffer because of this,'' Banerjee said.

Supriyo, a former Union minister, was elected on TMC ticket from the Ballygunge constituency in Kolkata in a by-poll held earlier this month.

''Reports in section of media re: oath @SuPriyoBabul as MLA misleading. Under article 188 of constitution, he has to make & subscribe oath before 'Governor, or some person appointed in that behalf by him'. Urgent response sought on issues @itspcofficial is awaited from WBLA,'' he tweeted.

The Twitter account of the parliamentary affairs minister is @itspcofficial.

Along with his tweet, Dhankhar shared a communication he had sent to the Assembly secretariat on Monday where he had sought to know details regarding various proceedings of the House, including the passing of a resolution against the extension of the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km stretch from the border to 50 km.

Earlier, Banerjee had claimed that the Assembly secretariat had replied to all the queries of the governor.

According to Assembly sources, a file was sent to Dhankhar seeking his consent so that the Speaker could administer the oath to Supriyo who had quit the BJP and joined the TMC last year.

''Instead of allowing it, the governor had sent back the file and sought answers regarding his queries,'' a senior TMC MLA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022