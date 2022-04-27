RSS hidden termite hallowing out society: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a “hidden termite” that is “hollowing out” the society.

''The Sangh is trying to divide the society and pitching brother against brother by spreading false and misleading facts in the society by pretending to be a cultural and social institution,'' Dotasra said in a statement.

He said, ''The RSS is a hidden termite which is hollowing out the society by spreading poison.'' He said the organisation enjoys power behind the curtain and is not participating in direct politics only to avoid accountability.

Dotoara also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has failed on all fronts.

He said the rising inflation and huge increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas is the result of the wrong economic policies of the central government.

On one side there is the BJP government at the Centre which cannot talk about its achievements vis-a-vis- the interests of the people and on the other hand, there is a Congress government in Rajasthan which is continuously taking public welfare decisions in the public interest, the Congress leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)