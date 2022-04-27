Left Menu

RSS hidden termite hallowing out society: Dotasra

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST
RSS hidden termite hallowing out society: Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a “hidden termite” that is “hollowing out” the society.

''The Sangh is trying to divide the society and pitching brother against brother by spreading false and misleading facts in the society by pretending to be a cultural and social institution,'' Dotasra said in a statement.

He said, ''The RSS is a hidden termite which is hollowing out the society by spreading poison.'' He said the organisation enjoys power behind the curtain and is not participating in direct politics only to avoid accountability.

Dotoara also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has failed on all fronts.

He said the rising inflation and huge increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas is the result of the wrong economic policies of the central government.

On one side there is the BJP government at the Centre which cannot talk about its achievements vis-a-vis- the interests of the people and on the other hand, there is a Congress government in Rajasthan which is continuously taking public welfare decisions in the public interest, the Congress leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022