Left Menu

Former top Sudanese officials released from detention, lawyers say

The case against the men remains open, the lawyers said. Burhan has not yet appointed a new prime minister as numerous initiatives on coming to an agreement with political parties have not come to fruition.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:31 IST
Former top Sudanese officials released from detention, lawyers say

Former Sudanese Sovereign Council member Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman and other top politicians have been released from detention, lawyers confirmed on Wednesday.

Suleiman, along with prominent figures Wagdi Salih, Babiker Faisal and Taha Othman, as well as former cabinet minister Khalid Omer Yousif who was released yesterday, were all arrested earlier this year on corruption charges stemming from their work on a committee working to dismantle the country's former regime. Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had hinted at releasing the men as a trust-building move, one of several steps demanded by Western countries and political parties.

The civilian coalition they represented, which had been sharing power until an Oct. 25 coup by the military, described them as political detainees, a charge military leaders, who were critical of the committee's work, deny. The case against the men remains open, the lawyers said.

Burhan has not yet appointed a new prime minister as numerous initiatives on coming to an agreement with political parties have not come to fruition. Donors have demanded a credible civilian government to restart much-needed aid blocked after the coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022