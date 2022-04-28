Left Menu

Mayawati slams Akhilesh Yadav, says never dreamt of becoming country's President

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday junked Akhilesh Yadavs remarks about her prospects of becoming President of the country, saying she has never aspired to be one and that the SP leader was dreaming about it to clear his path to become the chief minister.Mayawatis remarks come a day after Yadav said in Mainpuri that the BSP has transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday junked Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about her prospects of becoming President of the country, saying she has never aspired to be one and that the SP leader was dreaming about it to clear his path to becoming the chief minister.

Mayawati's remarks come a day after Yadav said in Mainpuri that the ''BSP has transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Now it will be interesting to see whether the BJP makes Mayawati President or not) in return''. The BSP leader and former chief minister said she had never dreamt of being appointed to the post.

''I had never dreamt of becoming the president of the country. All I know is that the work I am doing of making the downtrodden stand on their feet can be achieved by becoming CM and PM but not the president and so the Samajwadi Party should forget it,'' Mayawati told reporters here.

The SP leader is dreaming of making me the President of the country in order to clear the path for him to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

