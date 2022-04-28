Mexican president says sending electoral reform plan to Congress
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-04-2022
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send his initiative to change the country's electoral system to Congress later in the day.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a news conference.
