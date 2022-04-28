Govind Singh replaces Kamal Nath as CLP leader in Madhya Pradesh, BJP calls it beginning of 'Digvijay era'

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday resigned from the post of the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath will no longer be the Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, however, he will continue being the state Congress chief.

Dr Govind Singh will now be replacing Nath as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and will take over as the Leader of the Opposition. "Met the newly-appointed Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Shri Govind Singh at his Bhopal residence. Congratulating him and expressed the hope that by successfully discharging this new responsibility, he will further strengthen the party," Kamal Nath tweeted after meeting Govind Singh in Bhopal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Congress and Madhya Pradesh BJP media convenor Lokendra Parashar tweeted, "Wings of Kamal Nath have been clipped. Govind Singh gets the command. Beginning of Digvijay Singh era." On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended a warm welcome to the new Leader of Opposition, and said, "Hearty congratulations to Dr Govind Singh ji for being nominated as Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is hoped that under the leadership of Govind ji, the Congress will play the role of constructive opposition in the House and will remain positive on the issues of public welfare."

Notably, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had collapsed in 2020 following the resignation of then party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP along with 21 MLAs. (ANI)

